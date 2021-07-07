COVID-19: Restrictions loosen at Ontario long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Long-term care residents in Ontario can now have outdoor visits with up to 10 people at a time.

The province says they can also meet indoors with up to two essential caregivers and two general visitors.

The changes, part of the provincial government’s move to Step 2 of its reopening plan, came into effect Wednesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

The new rules also allow personal care services to resume for long-term care residents.

Additionally, there’s no longer a limit on the number people who can be deemed “essential caregivers” by long-term care residents or their substitute decision-makers.

Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, due to come into effect in two weeks, will see the resumption of off-site excursions and activities such as singing and dancing.

