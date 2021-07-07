SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Restrictions loosen at Ontario long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7' Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7
WATCH ABOVE: (June 29) It’s the news many families across the province have been waiting for. After more than a year of loss and heartache, families will soon be able to visit loved ones inside long-term care homes. Kamil Karamali reports – Jun 29, 2021

TORONTO — Long-term care residents in Ontario can now have outdoor visits with up to 10 people at a time.

The province says they can also meet indoors with up to two essential caregivers and two general visitors.

The changes, part of the provincial government’s move to Step 2 of its reopening plan, came into effect Wednesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Read more: Ontario easing restrictions in long-term care homes

The new rules also allow personal care services to resume for long-term care residents.

Additionally, there’s no longer a limit on the number people who can be deemed “essential caregivers” by long-term care residents or their substitute decision-makers.

Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, due to come into effect in two weeks, will see the resumption of off-site excursions and activities such as singing and dancing.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks' Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks
Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks
© 2021 The Canadian Press
