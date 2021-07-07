Menu

World

Assassination of Haitian president draws worldwide condemnation, calls for calm

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 7, 2021 10:15 am
President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018 in New York City. View image in full screen
President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018 in New York City. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise drew shock and condemnation from leaders in Latin America, Europe and elsewhere on Wednesday, along with calls for calm and unity in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Moise was killed in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, according to Haiti’s interim prime minister. First lady Martine Moise was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the assassination in a country that had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled in recent years.

Read more: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, official says

Colombian President Ivan Duque condemned what he called a “cowardly act” and expressed solidarity with Haiti. He called for an urgent mission by the Organization of American States “to protect democratic order.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise.”

“Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti,” he added. “This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the assassination.

“I’d like to make an appeal for political unity to get out of this terrible trauma that the country is going through,” Sanchez said during a visit to Latvia.

The White House described the attack as “horrific” and “tragic.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. stands ready to assist Haiti in its time of need.

Click to play video: 'Haiti Earthquake 10 years later: Reminders of deadly quake still present in Port-au-Prince' Haiti Earthquake 10 years later: Reminders of deadly quake still present in Port-au-Prince
Haiti Earthquake 10 years later: Reminders of deadly quake still present in Port-au-Prince – Jan 12, 2020

“It’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that (the people of Haiti) are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news,” Psaki said during a previously scheduled interview with CNN. “And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen offered her condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time,” Tsai wrote. Haiti is one of the few countries in the world that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
