Quebec teens not given green light to bump up COVID-19 booster shot to 4 weeks: health minister

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Quebec youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will have to wait eight weeks or more between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, at least for now.

“For now, it is not possible to bump up an appointment on Clic Santé for this age group,” he said. “The recommendation is eight weeks and more between two doses.”

He issued the clarification on his Twitter feed on Tuesday, after announcing the previous day that Quebecers can now make an appointment to receive their booster shot four weeks after the first dose.

Dubé said the health ministry is waiting for approval from public health before allowing teens to shorten the wait time for their second shot to four weeks.

There was no indication, however, of when that might happen.

To date, 76 per cent of Quebecers between the ages of 12 and 17 have received a first shot, according to government numbers, while only 1 per cent have gotten their booster shot.

