Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with forward Dominic Toninato on a multi-year deal

There are far bigger restricted, and possibly unrestricted, free-agent fish to fry for Kevin Cheveldayoff this off-season. But the Winnipeg Jets GM took care of some business further down his to-do list with the signing of veteran forward Dominic Toninato to a two-year deal with an average annual value of US$750,000.

The contract is a two-way deal for the coming season, but upgrades to a one-way agreement in 2022-23 for the 27-year-old native of Duluth, Minn.

Toninato signed with the Jets as a free agent prior to the 2020-21 season, but failed to pass his training camp physical as a result of complications due to COVID-19. The six-foot-one, 191-pound forward was eventually cleared to play late in the campaign and scored three goals in as many games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

The former Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panther played the final two games of the regular season for Winnipeg and had one assist. In 87 career NHL games, the University of Minnesota Duluth product has five goals and 10 assists for 15 points.

Toninato, originally drafted in the fifth round in 2012 by Toronto, scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the Jets’ series-opening 4-1 victory over Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs.

At present, Winnipeg has just 13 players signed to one-way contracts for the 2021-22 season. Not on that list are pending restricted free agents Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley.