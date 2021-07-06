Regina man flees from police, crashes into vehicle, light post, bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has laid charges after it says a man ran a red light in an unregistered vehicle and crashed into another vehicle before attempting to flee officers on foot.

Police say the incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday when officers identified the vehicle of an unlicensed owner being driven on Broad Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but after slowing down, the vehicle proceeded to turn eastbound on Broadway Avenue and ran a red light through the Broadway and Winnipeg Street intersection, police say.

The driver hit a vehicle on Winnipeg Street and then crashed into a light post and bus shelter before stopping, according to police.

He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say officers were able to track down the suspect and make the arrest.

David Jack Mock, 21, is charged with failing to stop after an accident, resisting arrest and two counts of fleeing from a peace officer.

Police say nobody was injured during the event. No court date was provided by the police.

