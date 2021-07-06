Menu

Canada

City of Edmonton to offer $1M recovery grant for festivals impacted by COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 6, 2021 2:15 pm
Edmonton Heritage Festival on Aug. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
Edmonton Heritage Festival on Aug. 6, 2017. Global News

The City of Edmonton is offering $1 million for festivals negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was announced on Tuesday and will offer up to $25,000 for large signature festivals and a minimum of $500 for smaller community events.

Read more: Edmonton prepares to reopen recreation facilities, city-owned attractions

“The grant program will help encourage the return of festivals and events by offsetting additional costs incurred as a result of the pandemic and as a way to ensure festivals continue to build and inspire communities through vibrant experiences bringing people and visitors together again,” the city said in a news release.

“Festivals and events play a key role in driving diversity, culture and economic development in Edmonton.”

Eligible events must take place after July 1 and before March 31, 2022.

The application process opens later this week and will be open until Dec. 1 or until funding has been exhausted.

Read more: Edmonton begins ‘Reimagine’ plan to recover from COVID-19 financial hit

Festivals which receive funding will be asked to submit a final report to the city outlining how the money was used.

Festivals can find details about the grant and apply for the funding through the city’s website.

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCity of Edmonton tagEdmonton coronavirus tagEdmonton COVID 19 tagEdmonton festivals tagedmonton covid tagEdmonton festival COVID-19 grant tagEdmonton festival grant tag

