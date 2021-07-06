Menu

Economy

Toronto’s Financial District, underground PATH braces for longer recovery as businesses reopen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: '64% of employees in downtown Toronto comfortable returning to their office: survey' 64% of employees in downtown Toronto comfortable returning to their office: survey
WATCH ABOVE: 64% of employees in downtown Toronto comfortable returning to their office: survey – Mar 2, 2021

Toronto’s Financial District and underground PATH system are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses believe it will take the area longer than others to recover.

While Ontario’s reopening plan has returned customers to restaurants and stores in most corners of the city, the district’s office towers are still largely unoccupied as companies allow their staff to keep working from home.

The Bagel Stop co-founder Alex Zilberberg says his locations used to be teeming with customers every morning, but now business is down by between 75 and 90 per cent.

Read more: ‘Ghost town’ in the PATH as retailers in downtown Toronto indoor networks wait out COVID-19

He says some of his franchisees aren’t making much money, but they are opening because they still have families to support and prefer to be there for any customers who might wander by.

Zilberberg is hopeful that people will return to work and their coffee-and-bagel buying routines in the fall, but says he doesn’t expect business to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022.

Even when people do return to the area, he worries some won’t visit as often as they once did because they’ll have more flexible work arrangements and others will shy away from enclosed spaces where the virus can spread more easily.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
