Kitchener to begin street-by-street cleanup of storm debris on Wednesday

The City of Kitchener says it will begin travelling street to street on Wednesday to finish the cleanup from last week’s storm.

Thus far, the city has been working to clear away urgent and dangerous debris but it will now turn its attention to dealing with the rest of the waste created by the violent storm on June 29.

The city asked people to be patient as the process is expected to take place throughout July as there is a high volume of storm-related waste to dispose of.

Clean-up crews will not return to a street once it has been cleared so debris should be placed at the curb before Wednesday. It should be separated from regular waste.

Smaller branches and storm debris can also be collected through the region’s regular yard waste program with approved containers or bundling.

Debris waste will not be accepted at the city’s leaf drop-off sites.