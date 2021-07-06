Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener to begin street-by-street cleanup of storm debris on Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:08 am
A fallen tree blocks Samuel Street in Kitchener the morning after last week’s big storm. View image in full screen
A fallen tree blocks Samuel Street in Kitchener the morning after last week’s big storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The City of Kitchener says it will begin travelling street to street on Wednesday to finish the cleanup from last week’s storm.

Thus far, the city has been working to clear away urgent and dangerous debris but it will now turn its attention to dealing with the rest of the waste created by the violent storm on June 29.

Read more: New aquatic centre to open at Kitchener’s RBJ Schlegel Park in 2025

The city asked people to be patient as the process is expected to take place throughout July as there is a high volume of storm-related waste to dispose of.

Trending Stories

Clean-up crews will not return to a street once it has been cleared so debris should be placed at the curb before Wednesday. It should be separated from regular waste.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Kitchener councillor clarifies ‘Canadian guinea pigs’ comment

Smaller branches and storm debris can also be collected through the region’s regular yard waste program with approved containers or bundling.

Debris waste will not be accepted at the city’s leaf drop-off sites.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagKitchener weather tagKitchener council tagCity of Kitchener tagKitchener storm tagKitchener storm cleanup tagWateroo storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers