Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously hurt, another charged in St. Catharines stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:10 am
Man seriously hurt, another charged in St. Catharines stabbing - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a stabbing Monday night in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say a man in his 50s was found just before 6:30 p.m. near Division and Riordon streets with a stab wound.

Read more: Niagara region man dead after fatal head-on crash in West Lincoln

He was subsequently transported to an out-of-region trauma centre via air ambulance with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Trending Stories

A 29-year-old from St. Catharines has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, say police.

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer' Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara news tagNiagara police tagDivision Street tagWest Lincoln tagriordon street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers