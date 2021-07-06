Man seriously hurt, another charged in St. Catharines stabbing

A man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a stabbing Monday night in St. Catharines.
Niagara police say a man in his 50s was found just before 6:30 p.m. near Division and Riordon streets with a stab wound.
He was subsequently transported to an out-of-region trauma centre via air ambulance with serious injuries, according to investigators.
A 29-year-old from St. Catharines has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, say police.
