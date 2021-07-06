Man arrested following break-in at north-end Peterborough restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing break-and-enter charges following an incident at a north-end restaurant on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a restaurant in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street. Police say when officers found a suspect matching the description given by witnesses.

During the man’s arrest, police say they recovered a number of items reported missing from the restaurant, along with other property unrelated to the break and enter investigation.

Skylar Hannah, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.