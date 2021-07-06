Shelldale Family Gateway’s fundraiser offers exercise, prizes for families

Send this page to someone via email

Shelldale Family Gateway is encouraging you to stay active.

The organization is running the Family Fun-Raiser this month, encouraging families to participate in daily exercises after being in lockdown for so long.

Executive director Diana Boal said the exercises don’t have to be complicated.

“It’s so important that we start getting physical again because there have just been so many studies that have indicated that lack of physical activity can lead to depression. It can lead to all sorts of things,” she said.

“We’re just trying to get people out of the house. Walk around the block? That’s totally fine. We’re not looking for somebody to do an Arnold Schwarzenegger kind of thing. Just get out of the house, do some of the exercises, do some deep breathing, do some yoga poses.”

Boal said each week, you can participate in fitness classes by going to their website and logging on to Zoom.

You can log your progress and send it in every week for a chance to be entered into a draw to win a prize.

She said it’s not just about getting active, but also about spending time with your family.

“The family time we’ve all been experiencing recently has come with a bit of a two-edged sword,” she said.

“We’re all together as families because we’re locked down in this pandemic and then we get on each other’s nerves. And this is a way to sort of break out of that and come together as a family for something fun and engaging.”

The initiative began on July 1 and it has raised more than $12,000 for its youth and community programs through sponsorships and gifts.

The organization is looking to raise over $7,500 and the proceeds will go back to its youth and community programs.

You can register at shelldale.ca/family-fun-raiser and the initiative goes until Aug. 2.