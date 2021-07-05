Pottery studio opens in downtown Kelowna: ‘The arts are best done in community’

A new pottery studio in the heart of downtown Kelowna is helping mould new and experienced potters.

“We have everything from the clay to all the machinery, the potting wheels, as well as hand-building equipment and kilns so that we fire as well as do the glazing which we make in house and do everything in the house,” said Jane Carss, Clayline Pottery Studio co-founder.

The four co-founders of the pottery studio on Lawrence Avenue — Carss, Allan Carswell, Fern Helfand and Susan Crichton — have come together to create a space where members can come, use materials, share knowledge and have fun.

“I believe that the arts are best done in community and in concert with like-minded people who want to have a good time and I think the four of us share that believe very strongly that if you want to creative endeavours then you’ve got to create a welcome and creative space,” said Crichton.

Some of the masterpieces created by the members and the founders end up in the studio’s gift shop.

They also offer classes in spinning clay and hand moulding to anyone looking to give the art form a try.

“I teach hand-building and hand-building is not on the wheel. We use … [a] slab roller, we roll out lots of clay or coils of clay and then we use our hands to build as well as mould. We lay pieces on top of moulds and build things,” said Helfand.

The Clayline Pottery Studio is open to the public where they offer classes and new members are welcomed to join.

