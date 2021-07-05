Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna woman’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after fatal crash

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 6:25 pm
The body of the driver and associated vehicle of a fatal collision on Westside Rd have been located. View image in full screen
The body of the driver and associated vehicle of a fatal collision on Westside Rd have been located. File / Global News

The body of a 47-year-old West Kelowna woman has been recovered from Okanagan Lake after she was killed in a fatal crash on June 24.

Police said the woman was driving a grey sports utility vehicle (SUV) when she attempted to pass a Kia SUV travelling northbound on Westside Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP searching for submerged vehicle, driver following fatal collision

The woman collided with the other vehicle and travelled off the roadway into Okanagan Lake.

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash near Vernon' Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash near Vernon
Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash near Vernon – Jun 21, 2021

A week later, the RCMP’s underwater recovery team and the West Kelowna RCMP located the vehicle and the body of the driver, with assistance from West Kelowna Fire service and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver has been identified as a 47-year-old woman from the West Kelowna area.

Read more: ‘Humboldt-style’ fatal crash in West Kelowna results in charges more than a year later

“We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and West Kelowna Fire Rescue for their assistance over the past week conducting the search,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the woman’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash' Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash
Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash – May 28, 2021

Due to the privacy of the deceased, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Kia SUV was not injured in the collision.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagWest Kelowna tagokanagan lake tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagbody recovered fatal crash tagWest Kelowna body recovered tagWestside Road crash body recovered tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers