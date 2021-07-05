West Kelowna woman’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 47-year-old West Kelowna woman has been recovered from Okanagan Lake after she was killed in a fatal crash on June 24.

Police said the woman was driving a grey sports utility vehicle (SUV) when she attempted to pass a Kia SUV travelling northbound on Westside Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The woman collided with the other vehicle and travelled off the roadway into Okanagan Lake.

A week later, the RCMP’s underwater recovery team and the West Kelowna RCMP located the vehicle and the body of the driver, with assistance from West Kelowna Fire service and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

The driver has been identified as a 47-year-old woman from the West Kelowna area.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and West Kelowna Fire Rescue for their assistance over the past week conducting the search,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the woman’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

The driver of the Kia SUV was not injured in the collision.