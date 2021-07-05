Junior C hockey is returning to Frankford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Frankford Huskies have confirmed that they will be back on the ice this coming fall.

“It’s a very happy experience for … the kids from the Quinte area, who now have another chance to play some junior hockey. Always the best years of your life if you can do that,” says Huskies Hockey operations director Frank Robinson.

The return of the Huskies brings the Tod Division to an even six teams: Napanee, Picton, Amherstview, Campbellford, Port Hope and now Frankford.

“The history that we found, late 70s, early 80s, in the old Eastern Ontario Junior C League with the Wellington Dukes and the Gananoque G-Men and all of that. And then it went into the Empire League from there, Frankford basically folded at that time,” recounts Robinson.

“Then they went — if you remember — they went Senior A for a bit as the Frankford Huskies and now we’re bringing them back in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League so there is a long history there.”

The arena’s parking lot is empty now, but that will all change once the puck is dropped and the Huskies begin to howl.

“We only got awarded this franchise last Tuesday and the texts and the emails and everything, everybody’s pretty excited. It’s just starting to hit the town of Frankford, the little town of Frankford, so we think we’re going to be fine,” says Robinson.

