Concrete mixer driver airlifted after 2-hour extrication from crash in Northumberland County

The driver of a concrete mixer truck was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following a crash in Northumberland County on Monday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers around 10 a.m. responded to a crash on County Road 24 in Alnwick/Halidmand Township near the village of Roseneath where a westbound cement truck was found on its side, trapping the driver.

It took emergency responders more than two hours to extricate the driver, which first required firefighters to extinguish a fire in the vehicle before accessing the driver.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Chief Dave Dawson says the extrication was one of the most complex rescues in recent memory, involving his department, along with the Trent Hills Fire Department, two tow-trucks, Northumberland County Paramedics and OPP.

“We had one occupant — the driver had his left leg pinned underneath the vehicle and there was extensive damage to the cab,” he said. “The extrication of the driver took approximately two hours to complete and during that time firefighters used many tools to free the victim including heavy extrication equipment, air bags, power tools, shovels and even their bare hands to dig away the dirt.

“It was very complex because it was a four-axle fully loaded cement truck.”

He noted humidity also played a factor for firefighters who had to rotate roles throughout the rescue.

“Every bit of effort that we tried put a bit more pressure on the gentleman’s leg, but once we were able to excavate a bit of the ground and get some more air bags, more lifting tools in we were able to free the gentleman and get him out.”

The victim was transported to the nearby Roseneath Fairgrounds where he was then airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Kingston hospital with leg injuries.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.

County Road 24 from County Road 45 to Lewis Road was closed for several hours for the rescue and investigation.

OPP are looking to speak to the driver of possibly a white car that was behind the cement truck shortly before the incident happened or anyone that noticed the truck driving along County Road 24. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 905-372-5421.

