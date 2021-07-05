Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Concrete mixer driver airlifted after 2-hour extrication from crash in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Cement mixer truck driver airlifted following crash in Northumberland County' Cement mixer truck driver airlifted following crash in Northumberland County
WATCH: Emergency crews took more than two hours to extricate a driver following a cement mixer crash in Northumberland County on Monday morning.

The driver of a concrete mixer truck was airlifted to a Kingston hospital following a crash in Northumberland County on Monday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers around 10 a.m. responded to a crash on County Road 24 in Alnwick/Halidmand Township near the village of Roseneath where a westbound cement truck was found on its side, trapping the driver.

It took emergency responders more than two hours to extricate the driver, which first required firefighters to extinguish a fire in the vehicle before accessing the driver.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Chief Dave Dawson says the extrication was one of the most complex rescues in recent memory, involving his department, along with the Trent Hills Fire Department, two tow-trucks, Northumberland County Paramedics and OPP.

Read more: 26-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

“We had one occupant — the driver had his left leg pinned underneath the vehicle and there was extensive damage to the cab,” he said. “The extrication of the driver took approximately two hours to complete and during that time firefighters used many tools to free the victim including heavy extrication equipment, air bags, power tools, shovels and even their bare hands to dig away the dirt.

Trending Stories

“It was very complex because it was a four-axle fully loaded cement truck.”

He noted humidity also played a factor for firefighters who had to rotate roles throughout the rescue.

“Every bit of effort that we tried put a bit more pressure on the gentleman’s leg, but once we were able to excavate a bit of the ground and get some more air bags, more lifting tools in we were able to free the gentleman and get him out.”

The victim was transported to the nearby Roseneath Fairgrounds where he was then airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Kingston hospital with leg injuries.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.

County Road 24 from County Road 45 to Lewis Road was closed for several hours for the rescue and investigation.

OPP are looking to speak to the driver of possibly a white car that was behind the cement truck shortly before the incident happened or anyone that noticed the truck driving along County Road 24. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 905-372-5421.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township' Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland tagRoseneath tagCounty Road 24 tagCement Truck Crash tagAlnwick/Halidmand Township tagCounty Road 24 crash tagRoseneath crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers