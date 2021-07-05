Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are husband and wife.
The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, as confirmed by multiple celebrity news publications.
Page Six shared photos showing a chapel set up at Shelton’s estate, as well as tables and a tent for the reception. The news comes after it was revealed that Shelton and Stefani had applied for their marriage licence on June 29.
The showbiz couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on The Voice.
Shelton had just filed for divorce from his second wife, fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, as Stefani announced her split from her husband of 13 years, rocker frontman Gavin Rossdale.
Stefani revealed back in April that she and Shelton were planning to keep their nuptials low-key.
READ MORE: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton spark rumours they’re already secretly married
“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” she said during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that.
— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz
Comments