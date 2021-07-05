COVID-19: 17 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; outbreak at Lindsay housing complex up to 11 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit COVID-19 reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Monday.

All 17 cases — encompassing data from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning — were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. They follow seven new cases reported on Saturday morning (six in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County).

As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported 28 active cases of COVID-19, up from 14 reported on Saturday. The active cases include 27 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from 12 reported on Saturday), one in Northumberland County (down from two on Saturday) and zero in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There were two additional resolved cases reported Monday. The 2,090 cumulative resolved cases make up 95.8 per cent of the health unit’s 2,181 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases as of Monday is 810, up from 807 reported 48 hours earlier. Total variant cases include 429 in the Kawarthas (three more since Saturday); 344 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County (both unchanged).

Outbreak cases increase

On Canada Day, the health unit declared an outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corporation residence on 68 Lindsay Street North in Lindsay. According to the health unit, an initial case was reported and then the outbreak was declared after a second confirmed case was identified at the 24-unit apartment complex with no other known source of exposure.

As of Monday morning, there are 11 confirmed cases in residents at the housing complex, the health unit told Global News Peterborough.

“The Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases,” Chandra Tremblay, HKPR’s manager, corporate communications, told Global News Peterborough in an email. “The health unit is working with the municipality and Kawartha Lakes Housing to ensure enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices are in place at the building, and that personal protective equipment (PPE) is available and being used appropriately.

“The part of the building that contains the municipal office is not impacted by the outbreak and remains closed to the public,” she added. “As well, the health unit is working with its community partners to ensure residents have continued access to testing and vaccination.”

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 listed as “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

On Monday the health unit reported 76.8 per cent of eligible adults (age 18 and older) have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. For eligible youth ages 12-17, approximately 75.5 per cent have received their first dose.

Approximately 43.3 per cent of eligible adults have received both their first and second dose; 40.9 per cent for youth ages 12-17.

To date, the health unit has administered 129,754 first dose vaccines and 71,859 second dose vaccines.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 82 — Two people are currently in an area hospital with one in an intensive care unit as of Monday. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of Monday morning.

