Health

Health officials give update on COVID-19 situation in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 12:26 pm
Click to play video: ''
Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update.

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, medical lead of the province’s pandemic response co-ordination team, at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Read more: Manitoba adds 64 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, test-positivity rate inches upward

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Saturday and Sunday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Delta variant found in all Manitoba health regions, faster testing for strain coming' COVID-19: Delta variant found in all Manitoba health regions, faster testing for strain coming
COVID-19: Delta variant found in all Manitoba health regions, faster testing for strain coming

Due to an improving COVID-19 situation and climbing vaccination rates, the province previously said it would no longer be sending out bulletins on weekends, so specific data was limited.

Live media briefings with the chief provincial public health officer or the deputy chief provincial public health officer will also only be scheduled on Mondays going forward, and live updates will be held with the vaccine implementation task force on Wednesdays.

Trending Stories

Read more: 48 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, test-positivity rate up slightly

Online dashboards with case and vaccination numbers will continue to be updated daily, officials said.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 56,417 COVID-19 cases and 1,150 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

