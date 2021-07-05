Health officials give update on COVID-19 situation in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, medical lead of the province’s pandemic response co-ordination team, at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Manitoba reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Saturday and Sunday.

Due to an improving COVID-19 situation and climbing vaccination rates, the province previously said it would no longer be sending out bulletins on weekends, so specific data was limited.

Live media briefings with the chief provincial public health officer or the deputy chief provincial public health officer will also only be scheduled on Mondays going forward, and live updates will be held with the vaccine implementation task force on Wednesdays.

Online dashboards with case and vaccination numbers will continue to be updated daily, officials said.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 56,417 COVID-19 cases and 1,150 deaths have been linked to the virus.

