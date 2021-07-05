Stranger spat on woman in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an assault investigation is underway after someone reportedly spat on a woman in the city’s downtown core on Sunday evening.

The random attack was reported to police in the area of Gordon and Nottingham streets just before 5 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking when another woman approached and spit on her. The suspect then pushed the woman and was last seen running southbound on Gordon Street.

Police said officers checked the area but did not locate anyone.

The suspect is described as white, in her twenties with a heavy build, brown hair and multiple tattoos. She was wearing a pink hat, a pink tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296.

