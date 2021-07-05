Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stranger spat on woman in downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 11:24 am
Guelph police say a woman was spat on. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman was spat on. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an assault investigation is underway after someone reportedly spat on a woman in the city’s downtown core on Sunday evening.

The random attack was reported to police in the area of Gordon and Nottingham streets just before 5 p.m.

Police said the woman was walking when another woman approached and spit on her. The suspect then pushed the woman and was last seen running southbound on Gordon Street.

Read more: Guelph police bust alleged cocaine trafficker in the Junction

Police said officers checked the area but did not locate anyone.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as white, in her twenties with a heavy build, brown hair and multiple tattoos. She was wearing a pink hat, a pink tank top and shorts.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver' Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver
Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver – Jan 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagGuelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagdowntown guelph tagSpitting tagSpat on tagSpit on tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers