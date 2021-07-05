Heat warning issued for Hamilton with humidex near 40 expected

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning for Hamilton and area on Monday morning with the expectation of temperatures in the mid-30s and high humidex values for the next two days.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat warning for the city through a forecast that calls for highs of 31 C with a humidex of 40 for both Monday and Tuesday.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the air quality health index to approach the high risk category, ” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The city has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Health authorities say young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors will be most affected by the heat.

Recommendations include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the heat, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm late Monday and through Tuesday morning. There is also a chance of an overnight thunderstorm.

A cold front is expected to move through Hamilton Tuesday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms and ending the heat and humidity.

