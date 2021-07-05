Kingston police investigating after street party on Aberdeen early Sunday morning

While the outlook is looking better, we are still in the midst of a pandemic and officials are still worried about the delta variant.
We’d all like to get back to normal as soon as possible, of course, but hundreds in Kingston’s University District flipped that switch a little too quickly early Sunday morning.
Kingston Police had to move in to break-up a large street party.
Fireworks took place on the Canada Day long weekend on Aberdeen Street and, according to Kingston police, over 300 people attended a large party.
The party was dispersed by responding officers just after 2:30 a.m. in the morning.
Police say an investigation is taking place concerning certain individuals and charges may be pending. At the scene hours later, other than some garbage and plenty of red plastic cups, it was difficult to tell that anything took place.
Global News spoke to one neighbour, who didn’t want to be identified, and called the incident “disappointing.”
Kingston police say any further updates won’t take place until at least Monday.
Global News reached out to officials at Queen’s University but did not get a response in time of publication.
