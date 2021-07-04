32-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into sign in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in North York early Sunday.

Police said that around 3:25 a.m., officers were called to the area of Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West for reports of a collision.

A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle east on Sheppard Avenue lost control and crashed into a sign on a boulevard near Allen Road, police said.

Officers said it’s not clear why the motorcyclist lost control.

He died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact them.

The incident was one of several fatal collisions in the Greater Toronto Area over the weekend, including two others that occurred overnight.

Late Saturday, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Don Valley Parkway near downtown Toronto and early Sunday a man died after a crash involving a car and a TTC bus in Scarborough.

