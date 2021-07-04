E. coli water warning lifted for Okanagan Beach in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An E.coli water advisory issued for a popular Okanagan beach on July long weekend was lifted on Saturday.

A day prior, the City of Penticton issued the advisory posted for Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach due to concerning levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.

Read more: Water advisory issued for Marina Way Beach in Penticton

The test found 2000 colony-forming units of E. coli per 100 ml, which is more than 1600 higher than the acceptable amount, according to a city news release.

1:46 E. Coli concerns return to Vancouver beaches E. Coli concerns return to Vancouver beaches – Jul 28, 2019

The advisory was posted to warn swimmers about the situation at Okanagan Lake Beach, but was lifted a day later after further testing.

Story continues below advertisement

“The possibility of illness increases with the bacteria level,” the city warned in Friday’s statement.

“Authorities do not believe anyone will become sick, but are still asking swimmers to take a number of precautions.”

Read more: Fruit growers fuming after Summerland shuts off irrigation amid historic heat wave

Swimmers are asked to avoid swallowing lake water, to wash their hands before handling food and to not swim with an open cut or if ill, when the advisory is in place.

2:03 Sewage and E-Coli issues in False Creek as more people live in boats Sewage and E-Coli issues in False Creek as more people live in boats – Apr 30, 2017

Tests conducted on July 3 showed normal levels of bacteria, city officials said.

Okanagan beach was packed with tourists on Friday for the July long weekend, but it didn’t stop dozens of beachgoers from swimming and playing in the lake.

Advertisement