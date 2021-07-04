E. coli water warning lifted for Okanagan Beach in Penticton, B.C.

An E.coli water advisory issued for a popular Okanagan beach on July long weekend was lifted on Saturday.
A day prior, the City of Penticton issued the advisory posted for Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach due to concerning levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.
The test found 2000 colony-forming units of E. coli per 100 ml, which is more than 1600 higher than the acceptable amount, according to a city news release.
The advisory was posted to warn swimmers about the situation at Okanagan Lake Beach, but was lifted a day later after further testing.
“The possibility of illness increases with the bacteria level,” the city warned in Friday’s statement.
“Authorities do not believe anyone will become sick, but are still asking swimmers to take a number of precautions.”
Swimmers are asked to avoid swallowing lake water, to wash their hands before handling food and to not swim with an open cut or if ill, when the advisory is in place.
Tests conducted on July 3 showed normal levels of bacteria, city officials said.
Okanagan beach was packed with tourists on Friday for the July long weekend, but it didn’t stop dozens of beachgoers from swimming and playing in the lake.
