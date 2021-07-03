After a week of scorching temperatures, Calgary’s heat warning ends

Send this page to someone via email

Relief from searing temperatures in Calgary has arrived after the weeklong heat warning was lifted on Saturday.

Environment Canada dropped the warning for Calgary, as well as Rocky View County near Cochrane, at around 5 a.m.

The agency issued Calgary’s heat warning on June 25, advising that temperatures would be in the 30s.

Calgary’s hottest temperature ever recorded was 36.5 C on Aug. 10, 2018.

The city came close to that marker but did not break the record, instead reaching 36.3 C on June 29 and July 1, according to Global News weather anchor Gemma Lynne Stroobant.

As of Saturday, heat warnings are still in effect for southeastern Alberta.

“Daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius and overnight lows above 15 continue,” the weather agency said.

“Warnings should be ended tonight for most regions, however, Medicine Hat and Cypress Hills will persist into Sunday night before highs fall below 32.”

Environment Canada warned that thunderstorms along the foothills Saturday afternoon will move eastward through the evening and “may produce severe weather.”