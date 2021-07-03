Menu

Weather

After a week of scorching temperatures, Calgary’s heat warning ends

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 9:59 pm
People raft in the Bow River trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
People raft in the Bow River trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Relief from searing temperatures in Calgary has arrived after the weeklong heat warning was lifted on Saturday.

Read more: ‘Tinderbox’: Extreme Western Canada heat wave now heading east to Prairie provinces

Environment Canada dropped the warning for Calgary, as well as Rocky View County near Cochrane, at around 5 a.m.

The agency issued Calgary’s heat warning on June 25, advising that temperatures would be in the 30s.

Calgary’s hottest temperature ever recorded was 36.5 C on Aug. 10, 2018.

The city came close to that marker but did not break the record, instead reaching 36.3 C on June 29 and July 1, according to Global News weather anchor Gemma Lynne Stroobant.

Read more: ‘Historic heat wave’ coming to B.C., Alberta: Environment Canada

As of Saturday, heat warnings are still in effect for southeastern Alberta.

“Daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius and overnight lows above 15 continue,” the weather agency said.

“Warnings should be ended tonight for most regions, however, Medicine Hat and Cypress Hills will persist into Sunday night before highs fall below 32.”

Read more: Storm hits Calgary after week of hot weather

Environment Canada warned that thunderstorms along the foothills Saturday afternoon will move eastward through the evening and “may produce severe weather.”

Click to play video: 'Heat dome in Alberta, B.C. igniting wildfire fears' Heat dome in Alberta, B.C. igniting wildfire fears
