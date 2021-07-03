‘Shocking’: Truck on quiet Vernon road peppered with bullets in morning shooting

Residents of a cul-de-sac in Vernon are in shock following a shooting in their parking lot on Saturday morning.
According to witnesses, the shooting on Deleenheer Road happened around 5 a.m.
Cherlyn Trueman told Global News she called police after seeing a vehicle flee the scene.
“Then I hear four more gun shots. I couldn’t pinpoint where it was happening, but I saw a truck speed up and someone hop in and then they peeled off,” said Trueman.
“It was a grey truck. Looked like a work-utility truck with a black box on the back.”
Other residents said the shooting was a surprise, adding they consider the area to be extremely quiet.
“Shock. I mean it’s happening everywhere, but shocked,” said Diane Caldwell, a nearby resident.
“It’s quite shocking. This has never happened here,” Keenan Kuharski told Global News on Saturday.
“Shock … it’s shocking … it’s so quiet here, we never hear anything,” said Ned Stewart.
Police have confirmed they have started an investigation into the incident.
“No injuries. It was confirmed upon attendance someone had been shooting at a vehicle,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey with Vernon RCMP.
“The suspect vehicle fled and we have not located it yet.”
Police have not called it a targeted incident, though they did say the owner of the shot-up truck did not know why his vehicle was targeted.
Vernon RCMP added that if anyone has information or video of the shooting to contact them.
