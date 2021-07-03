Menu

Crime

‘Shocking’: Truck on quiet Vernon road peppered with bullets in morning shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Early morning shooting in Vernon' Early morning shooting in Vernon
Residents in a cul-de-sac in North Vernon are left in shock after an early morning shooting in their parking lot.

Residents of a cul-de-sac in Vernon are in shock following a shooting in their parking lot on Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the shooting on Deleenheer Road happened around 5 a.m.

Read more: 3 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of 32-year-old Toronto man, police say

Cherlyn Trueman told Global News she called police after seeing a vehicle flee the scene.

“Then I hear four more gun shots. I couldn’t pinpoint where it was happening, but I saw a truck speed up and someone hop in and then they peeled off,” said Trueman.

“It was a grey truck. Looked like a work-utility truck with a black box on the back.”

Click to play video: 'Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond' Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond
Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond

Other residents said the shooting was a surprise, adding they consider the area to be extremely quiet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shock. I mean it’s happening everywhere, but shocked,” said Diane Caldwell, a nearby resident.

“It’s quite shocking. This has never happened here,” Keenan Kuharski told Global News on Saturday.

“Shock … it’s shocking … it’s so quiet here, we never hear anything,” said Ned Stewart.

Click to play video: 'Number of shootings in Calgary increased in 2020: police' Number of shootings in Calgary increased in 2020: police
Number of shootings in Calgary increased in 2020: police – Jun 17, 2021

Police have confirmed they have started an investigation into the incident.

“No injuries. It was confirmed upon attendance someone had been shooting at a vehicle,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey with Vernon RCMP.

“The suspect vehicle fled and we have not located it yet.”

Police have not called it a targeted incident, though they did say the owner of the shot-up truck did not know why his vehicle was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Vernon RCMP added that if anyone has information or video of the shooting to contact them.

Click to play video: 'At least 13 injured after shooting in downtown Austin, Texas' At least 13 injured after shooting in downtown Austin, Texas
At least 13 injured after shooting in downtown Austin, Texas – Jun 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
