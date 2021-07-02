Menu

Crime

Arrests made after Dauphin RCMP respond to shooting incident

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 7:29 pm
Dauphin RCMP respond to shooting incident involving two men who are known to eachother. View image in full screen
Dauphin RCMP respond to shooting incident involving two men who are known to eachother. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Dauphin RCMP responded to a shooting incident that happened last night.

On June 1 on 5th Avenue NE in Dauphin at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot, resulting in wounds to his lower body.

Police say the shots came from inside a residence and RCMP contained the area around the residence.

Read more: Mounties respond to 2 firearm incidents in western Manitoba

The suspect came out of the home and was arrested without incident. Other people were in the home at the time, but there were no other injuries reported.

The 18-year-old male remains in custody with pending charges and the victim was taken to Winnipeg hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the suspect and the victim know each other personally.

The investigation continues.

