Arrests made after Dauphin RCMP respond to shooting incident

Dauphin RCMP responded to a shooting incident that happened last night.

On June 1 on 5th Avenue NE in Dauphin at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot, resulting in wounds to his lower body.

Police say the shots came from inside a residence and RCMP contained the area around the residence.

The suspect came out of the home and was arrested without incident. Other people were in the home at the time, but there were no other injuries reported.

The 18-year-old male remains in custody with pending charges and the victim was taken to Winnipeg hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the suspect and the victim know each other personally.

The investigation continues.

