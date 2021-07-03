SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 2:17 pm
WATCH: As Nova Scotia moves into Phase 3 of its recovery plan Wednesday and officially opened its border to the rest of Canada, businesses are eager to begin welcoming Nova Scotians and tourists back.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in a week.

Four of the new cases are in the Eastern Zone and four are in the Central Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases, except one Eastern Zone case which is under investigation.

“While we’ve seen case numbers in the single digits over the past few days, today’s number is a reminder that we can’t let our guard down,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

The release said there continues to be limited community spread in the Central Zone while the other three health zones continue to be monitored for community spread.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,913 tests on Friday.

There have also been three new recoveries since Friday and the province now has 52 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital.

As of Thursday, 961,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out, including 253,331 second doses.

