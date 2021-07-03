Menu

World

At least 19 missing after powerful mudslide crashes into homes west of Tokyo

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 3, 2021 1:48 am
First responders observe a landslide caused by heavy rains in Zushi, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, authorities in Japan say multiple people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses.(Kyodo News via AP). View image in full screen
First responders observe a landslide caused by heavy rains in Zushi, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, authorities in Japan say multiple people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses.(Kyodo News via AP).

A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo following heavy rains on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing, officials said.

Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan said the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

Rescue workers are searching for at least 19 people, said prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. He said the mudslide occurred in an area called Izusan.

Read more: Up to 34 dead as heavy rains flood southern Japan

Sugiyama said some people in the area are believed to have evacuated but no further details were immediately known.

Television footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses in its way, as helpless neighbors watched in horror, some recording on their phones.

Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week, causing rivers to swell in central and the Tokyo region, and increasing the risk of landslides.

Click to play video: 'Dozens believed to have been killed by torrential flooding in southwestern Japan' Dozens believed to have been killed by torrential flooding in southwestern Japan
Dozens believed to have been killed by torrential flooding in southwestern Japan – Jul 6, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
