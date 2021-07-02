Guelph staff recommend Delhi Street building be turned into transitional housing

Send this page to someone via email

Staff are recommending that Guelph city council allow Wellington County to purchase a two-storey building on Delhi Street to be used as transitional housing for the homeless population.

The building at 65 Delhi St. has been owned by the city since 1911 and has been occupied by Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, which has found a new location.

With the city looking to sell the property, the county stepped up with a plan to help get people off the street.

The final sale of the property is conditional on council approving a rezoning application for the property. Staff are recommending that the mayor and councillors approve that application.

Wellington County’s plan includes 36 bedrooms, common spaces, shared kitchens and washrooms along with office space.

At one point, Wellington County requested that the building also be used as a daycare, but that has been removed from their final plans.

The county said it also has no plans to change the parkland area, the green space or the parking lot.

Even though Guelph is a separate municipality, Wellington County is responsible for providing social and affordable housing in the city.

The county launched the Loyola House supportive temporary accommodation pilot in October 2020 at the Ignatius Jesuit Centre near Highway 6 and Woodlawn Road.

It offers those without housing a safe place to stay, onsite health care and case management to find permanent housing.

With council approval, Wellington County would permanently move that project to 65 Delhi St.

The full report with recommendations can be found on the city’s website.

City council will discuss the matter on July 12 during a meeting scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.