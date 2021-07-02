SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa ends week with 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 patients in hospital

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 1:15 pm
Ottawa Public Health says there are just two residents in hospital locally with COVID-19 as of Friday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health says there are just two residents in hospital locally with COVID-19 as of Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health continued to report a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and new infections locally on Friday.

The local public health unit added three new COVID-19 cases on July 2 after reporting five new cases on Canada Day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 63 as of Friday. Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 0.5 per cent in the most recent period.

Read more: 80% of Ottawa adults have first COVID-19 vaccine doses, mayor says

There are currently two Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, neither of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks locally stands at three, with OPH reporting one new outbreak linked to a private social gathering.

OPH has also so far identified 23 cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, with 11 new cases added in the past 30 days.

Ottawa health officials have said the reported levels of COVID-19 in the city are likely an underestimate due to low testing volumes as of late.

According to researchers tracking COVID-19 through the city’s wastewater system, the level of viral signal detected locally at the end of June was roughly three times higher than the same time last year. Overall viral levels remain far lower than peaks seen during the pandemic’s third wave in April, however.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose' Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose
Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose
