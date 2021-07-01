Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP arrest man after grass fires ignite on Siksika Nation land with ‘cultural significance’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 9:52 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple grass fires that started on Siksika Nation on Canada Day.

As of 7 p.m. on Thursday, the RCMP said no charges had been laid.

Police said officers with the Gleichen RCMP detachment were called about a suspicious person on the First Nation who witnesses said they saw setting grass fires.

While no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, the RCMP said the fires caused “extensive” damage to land that “includes areas of cultural significance.”

Global News has reached out to Siksika Nation leaders for more information about what happened.

“The Siksika Fire Department responded and has the fire contained,” police said Thursday evening. “Emergency crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished.

“The provincial fire investigator and the Gleichen RCMP continue to investigate.”

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Siksika Nation is about an hour’s drive east of Calgary.

