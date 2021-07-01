Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Princes Harry, William set aside squabbles to unveil Princess Diana Statue

By Michael Holden Reuters
Posted July 1, 2021 11:02 am
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP). View image in full screen
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP). (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honor of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.

Read more: Prince Harry compares life in the Royal Family to ‘living in a zoo’

Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother’s brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana’s favorite places.

© 2021 Reuters
Royal Family tagPrince Harry tagRoyals tagPrince William tagPrincess Diana tagPrincess Diana statue tagRoyal family feud tagWilliam Harry Feud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers