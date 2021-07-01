66-year-old woman dies after being struck by truck on her scooter in Toronto

A 66-year-old woman died after being struck while on her scooter by a truck in Toronto in late May, police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on May 20 in the area of Kingston and Dorset roads just after 2:30 p.m.
Police said a woman was making a U-turn while on her scooter when she was struck y a 31-year-old man driving a 2018 GMC westbound.
The woman was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Trending Stories
Investigators are asking anyone with dash-cam video or information to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stopper anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments