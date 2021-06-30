Seven small fires burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Along with three massive fires burning west of Kamloops, a handful of small wildfires are burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the seven small fires are burning from the Shuswap to the Similkameen.

Three of those fires are burning close to each other approximately 35 kilometres east of Kelowna, in Graystokes Provincial Park, and are deemed out of control.

The first of those three fires is the Hilda Creek, which was estimated on Wednesday afternoon at 0.5 hectares. Seven personnel are on scene, along with one helicopter. The fire’s cause is unknown.

Six kilometres east of that fire is the Long Loch wildfire, which was also listed at 0.5 hectares. Three firefighters are on scene, with lightning listed as the fire’s cause.

Seven kilometres southeast of that is the Derickson Lake fire, a person-caused fire that’s listed at three hectares in size. Four firefighters are on scene, along with one helicopter.

All three fires were discovered on Tuesday.

Regarding the three other wildfires, one is 12 km southwest of Peachland, in Darke Lake Provincial Park; another is six km southwest of Princeton; and the last is around 17 km northeast of Salmon Arm, across Shuswap Lake.

The wildfire near Peachland was discovered Tuesday and is estimated at 0.3 hectares. It’s listed as being under control, with five personnel on scene.

Southwest of Princeton is the Wrights Road Pit fire, which was also discovered Tuesday and is estimated at 0.5 hectares. It is considered being held, with BC Wildfire saying 10 crew members are responding to the blaze.

The fire near Salmon Arm is also eight km west of Sicamous, but also across Shuswap Lake. That fire was listed at 0.2 hectares.

#BCHwy97C – Forest Fire eastbound has the right lane closed between Trepanier road and Brenda Mine road in #PeachlandBC.

Expect delays.#KelownaBC #AspenGroveBC #SummerlandBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 30, 2021

The region’s newest fire is burning along the Okanagan Connector, near Trepanier Creek.

Little information is currently available on the fire, other than the right lane of eastbound traffic along Highway 97C is closed.

DriveBC says the 16.3-km closure is due to a forest fire between Brenda Mine Road and Trepanier Road.

The closure runs from 10 km east of the Pennask Summit to three km west of Peachland, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

