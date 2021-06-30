B.C. Interior: Special weather statement issued for slight risk of thunderstorms, lightning

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement for isolated thunderstorms has been issued for B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada says there is a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with the main concerns being strong gusts of wind ranging from 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, as well as lightning.

The national weather agency says areas affected include the North and Central Okanagan, the Okanagan Connector, the South Thompson including Kamloops, the Nicola region, 100 Mile House and the South Chilcotin.

“An upper trough will approach the B.C. coast today as the historic ridge of high-pressure shifts to the east,” said Environment Canada.

“Much like yesterday, a slight risk of isolated thunderstorm activity will again exist this afternoon and evening.”

The special weather statement is in addition to a heat warning that’s been in effect throughout the Southern Interior because of this week’s record-shattering heat wave.

Environment Canada says daytime highs are expected to range from 36 to 44 C, and that humidex values will reach the low to mid-40s.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures this week,” said Environment Canada.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”

