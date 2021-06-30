Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. Interior: Special weather statement issued for slight risk of thunderstorms, lightning

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 5:42 pm
A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Global News

A special weather statement for isolated thunderstorms has been issued for B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada says there is a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with the main concerns being strong gusts of wind ranging from 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, as well as lightning.

The national weather agency says areas affected include the North and Central Okanagan, the Okanagan Connector, the South Thompson including Kamloops, the Nicola region, 100 Mile House and the South Chilcotin.

Read more: Expert warns of ‘extreme fire danger’ as heat wave pushes B.C. wildfire risk to dangerous levels

“An upper trough will approach the B.C. coast today as the historic ridge of high-pressure shifts to the east,” said Environment Canada.

“Much like yesterday, a slight risk of isolated thunderstorm activity will again exist this afternoon and evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

The special weather statement is in addition to a heat warning that’s been in effect throughout the Southern Interior because of this week’s record-shattering heat wave.

Click to play video: 'Driver surrounded by smoke, flames as wildfire rages in B.C.' Driver surrounded by smoke, flames as wildfire rages in B.C.
Driver surrounded by smoke, flames as wildfire rages in B.C.

Environment Canada says daytime highs are expected to range from 36 to 44 C, and that humidex values will reach the low to mid-40s.

Trending Stories

Read more: Western Canada’s extreme heat wave: Some experts have ‘never seen’ anything like it

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures this week,” said Environment Canada.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Heat wave pushes up B.C. wildfire risk' Heat wave pushes up B.C. wildfire risk
Heat wave pushes up B.C. wildfire risk
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagEnvironment Canada tagcentral okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagKamloops tagSpecial Weather Statement tagWeather Warning tagThompson tagOkanagan Connector tag100 Mile House tagisolated thunderstorms taglightning risk tagthunderstorm risk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers