COVID-19: 8 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of local cases up to 12,275, including 251 deaths.

Local public health also reported one new case of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,906, including 33 that are active.

Four of the new cases are in Innisfil, while two are in Bradford, one is in Bracebridge and another is in Clearview.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 27.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 12,275 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,532 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,897, including 9,168 deaths.