Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontarians finally get haircuts as province enters Stage 2 of reopening' Ontarians finally get haircuts as province enters Stage 2 of reopening
WATCH: Personal care services are on the list of businesses that have now been allowed to reopen in Ontario.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of local cases up to 12,275, including 251 deaths.

Local public health also reported one new case of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,906, including 33 that are active.

Read more: Haircuts, small indoor gatherings now allowed as Ontario enters Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan

Four of the new cases are in Innisfil, while two are in Bradford, one is in Bracebridge and another is in Clearview.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 27.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-September

Of the region’s total 12,275 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,532 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,897, including 9,168 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7' Loosened restrictions at Ontario LTC homes coming July 7
