Canada

Heat wave: Penticton SPCA branch thanks community for support after air conditioning failure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 2:55 pm
The SPCA’s South Okanagan-Similkameen branch in Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
The SPCA’s South Okanagan-Similkameen branch in Penticton, B.C. Global News

When the SPCA’s South Okanagan-Similkameen branch put out a call for help, the community responded in a big way.

On Tuesday, the branch reached out on social media to ask if anyone had spare fans available after encountering problems with its air conditioning.

According to branch manager Carolyn Hawkins, the building’s central air started failing after being overworked by this week’s searing heat dome.

In turn, the building’s dog and cat areas began to heat up.

Read more: ‘Bright spot’: how a once neglected dog rescued by the BC SPCA changed Kelowna woman’s life

“So many people in the community came with fans, blocks of ice, bags of ice cubes to put in front of the fans,” Hawkins said.

Also donated were ice cube trays and muffin tins to create “pup-sicles” and “cat-sicles” for the animals, along with cooling pads and coats.

“We’ve had so much support,” said Hawkins, noting financial donations were also made.

“That helps us; it always helps us,” she said, noting donations will be used to upgrade the air conditioning.

Trending Stories

Hawkins said the branch now has plenty of fans. “It sounds like a helicopter in here, but it’s keeping the dogs cool.”

She also noted the cats have been relocated to another facility.

“I’m just amazed at the support,” said Hawkins, who thanked the community.

Hawkins also reminded the community to keep their pets at home, along with no walking during the afternoon, and not to take them in hot vehicles.

“Just keep your pets home, safe, in your central air,” said Hawkins, “and everything will be great.”

