Heat, dry conditions impacting crops in Saskatchewan

Cooler temperatures and widespread rain are needed in Saskatchewan to improve soil conditions and offset the effects of the current heat wave.

The weekly crop report, released Wednesday, said moisture levels dropped sharply in the past week and rain is needed to improve crop and pasture growth.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 31 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 27 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated 24 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 40 per cent very short.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said the hot and dry conditions are also affecting crop quality, with the majority rated in fair to good condition.

It is also affecting crop development, with just over half of the crop at its normal stages of development for this time of year.

Hay operations are delayed due to cooler temperatures earlier in the year along with moisture limitations.

That has affected the hay crop, with quality levels deemed seven per cent excellent, 38 per cent good, 45 per cent fair and 10 per cent poor.

Sask Ag said the heat and dry conditions caused the majority of crop damage in the past week, along with wind, insects and gophers.

