Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Heat, dry conditions impacting crops in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 3:01 pm
Saskatchewan Agriculture said moisture levels dropped sharply in the past week and rain is needed to improve crop and pasture growth. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Agriculture said moisture levels dropped sharply in the past week and rain is needed to improve crop and pasture growth. Global News

Cooler temperatures and widespread rain are needed in Saskatchewan to improve soil conditions and offset the effects of the current heat wave.

The weekly crop report, released Wednesday, said moisture levels dropped sharply in the past week and rain is needed to improve crop and pasture growth.

Read more: Saskatchewan farmers seeding despite droughts, floods and heavy winds

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 31 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 27 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated 24 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 40 per cent very short.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said the hot and dry conditions are also affecting crop quality, with the majority rated in fair to good condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drought outlook tool first of its kind in Canada to predict conditions 30 days in advance

It is also affecting crop development, with just over half of the crop at its normal stages of development for this time of year.

Hay operations are delayed due to cooler temperatures earlier in the year along with moisture limitations.

That has affected the hay crop, with quality levels deemed seven per cent excellent, 38 per cent good, 45 per cent fair and 10 per cent poor.

Sask Ag said the heat and dry conditions caused the majority of crop damage in the past week, along with wind, insects and gophers.

Click to play video: 'Drought outlook tool first of its kind in Canada to predict drought conditions 30 days in advance' Drought outlook tool first of its kind in Canada to predict drought conditions 30 days in advance
Drought outlook tool first of its kind in Canada to predict drought conditions 30 days in advance
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagAgriculture tagCrops tagSaskatchewan Agriculture tagSask Ag tagCrop Report tagSaskatchewan crop report tagSaskatchewan Crops tagCrop Report Saskatchewan tagSeeding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers