Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Toronto to face murder charge for Newfoundland homicide from 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2021 1:25 pm
Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John's, N.L., amid an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5. View image in full screen
Police closed Craigmillar Ave. in St. John's, N.L., amid an investigation of a suspicious death on Sunday, July 5. Tristram Clark/Special to Global News

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Police have arrested a man in Toronto in connection with the killing of a 47-year-old man who was found dead on a residential street in St. John’s, N.L., last summer.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers found the body of Paradise, N.L., resident James Cody on Craigmillar Ave. shortly after gunshots were reported around 4 a.m. on the morning of July 5, 2020.

Police confirmed Cody’s death was a homicide resulting from gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police say N.L. man found dead on street in St. John’s was killed by gunfire

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say in a news release today that, with the co-operation of Toronto police, 44-year-old Kurt Churchill was arrested Tuesday night without incident.

Police say Churchill will be transported to St. John’s to appear in provincial court on a charge of murder and a number of firearms-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information on the case to call police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagSt. John's tagRoyal Newfoundland Constabulary tagJames Cody tagParadise N.L. tagSt. John's N.L. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers