Freeland ‘surprised and disturbed’ navy head kept job after golfing with Vance

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she was “surprised and disturbed” to learn Vice-Adm. Craig Baines will be keeping his job as head of the navy despite a widely condemned decision to go golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance while the former top solider remains under military police investigation.

The decision that Baines can remain in his post as commander of the Royal Canadian Navy was billed as a chance for him to “redeem himself” by acting chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre in an internal message to military members on Monday.

Freeland was asked about that decision, and said she doubts women in the military feel comforted to see Baines keeping his position.

READ MORE: Navy head keeping job, must ‘redeem himself’ after golfing with Vance: military head

“I think every single woman in Canada knows after the revelations of recent months that Canadian women in uniform work in a toxic culture. They work in a toxic system which must be changed,” she said, before offering her response “as a Canadian woman.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I was surprised and disturbed by the decision and my immediate thought was, how would I feel if I were a Canadian woman in the armed forces and what would that decision tell me about how seriously my bosses were taking the essential work of transforming the culture of the Canadian Forces?

“I don’t think, if I were wearing a uniform today, I would be reassured by that decision.”

0:45 Navy head keeping job, must ‘redeem himself’ after golfing with Vance: military head Navy head keeping job, must ‘redeem himself’ after golfing with Vance: military head

In the internal message on Monday, Eyre said that there was “no perfect answer” for how to handle the situation, which was first reported on by Global News and The Globe and Mail earlier this month.

“To his credit, VAdm Baines sincerely and readily admitted his error in judgment and publically [sic] apologized. He has reached out to many stakeholders to seek their views on his way ahead. Knowing his moral authority has diminished, he is determined to regain the trust and confidence of all through humility and showing us how to learn, reconcile error, and become a better leader,” Eyre said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will give him this possibility to redeem himself and show us how to learn, grow, and help the healing process.”

Eyre made no mention of Baines’ initial decision to describe his golf round with Vance as a “public display of support” — a description that was quickly condemned following a fierce backlash.

READ MORE: Canadian military’s second-in-command resigns role after golfing with Vance

When pressed on whether his statement of a “public display of support” was intended as him taking a public stance on the ongoing military investigation into Vance, Baines later clarified.

“To be clear, it was not a show of support for Jonathan Vance as it pertains to the ongoing investigation. My focus should have been on the victims of sexual misconduct and on the impacts on their lives. For this, I am sorry,” he said in a statement earlier in June.

One of Baines’ subordinates has come forward with an allegation against Adm. Art McDonald that is currently being probed by military police in a separate investigation from the one into allegations by two other women against Vance, who is accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Vance denies those allegations.

McDonald has declined to comment, citing legal advice and the ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

But the round of golf between Vance, Baines and former vice chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, who holds oversight authority for the military police, was roundly criticized across the political spectrum in a rare show of unanimity two weeks ago.

Freeland said on June 14 when asked about the incident that it raised questions about whether military members who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct can receive a fair process.

“I think this showed very poor judgement and I absolutely understand and sympathize with the sentiment that men and women but maybe especially women serving in the Canadian Armed Forces have having seen this, and the concerns that it causes them to have about the possibility of real fairness for them,” she said at the time.

Rouleau resigned over the incident two weeks ago.

0:34 Trudeau says senior military leaders who golfed with Vance need to ‘answer for themselves’ Trudeau says senior military leaders who golfed with Vance need to ‘answer for themselves’ – Jun 13, 2021

— More to come.

Advertisement