Canadian military’s second-in-command resigns role after golfing with Vance

The second-in-command of the Canadian Forces is resigning his role as vice chief of the defence staff following condemnation over his decision to go golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance while the latter remains under military police investigation.

Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau was set to hand over command as vice chief of the defence staff to Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen shortly, who will be replacing him and who will be the first woman to hold the role.

But over the last two days, Rouleau — who holds oversight authority over the military police — has been roundly criticized for going golfing with Vance amid the ongoing probe into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the former chief of the defence staff, which Vance denies.

Global News and The Globe and Mail first reported on the golfing on Saturday night.

“As a result of this incident, I am stepping aside immediately as VCDS and will transition to the CAF Transition Group,” Rouleau said in a statement.

“I am acutely aware of the tumultuous times we are navigating together. Like all of you, I have been working hard to deliver on our commitments and to inform our way forward. I am a huge advocate for change.”

Vice-Adm. C.A. Baines, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, was also part of that golf outing at the Hylands golf course in east Ottawa on June 2. Baines issued a statement on Sunday night in which he apologized but also described his actions as a “public display of support.”

