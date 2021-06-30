Quebec provincial police raid homes, seize vehicles in sweeping drug trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

Heavily armed police units broke down the doors of several houses suspected to be involved in a drug trafficking network affiliated with the Hells Angels biker gang early Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec police officers raided some 25 homes and seized vehicles in the city of Sorel-Tracy, located an hour outside of Montreal.

Officers combed the homes in search of evidence linking the addresses to a suspected drug trafficking network.

The long-running investigation, which started in November 2020, involved 170 police units.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp said police received tips from the public and a number of reported acts of violence in the area.

Police say they have reason to believe the Hells Angels have increased their foothold in the area and the surrounding regions, allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamines.

“The series of searches, that are still ongoing, will help gather as much evidence as possible in this investigation to help demonstrate the implication of suspects In a criminal organization to the benefit of criminal bikers,” Beauchamp said.

Officials say a number of people of interest have been questioned but no arrests have been made.

Police say evidence gathered in Wednesday’s raid and during another last month will most likely lead to multiple arrests in the near future.