Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will give an update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Wednesday.

Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force lead, Dr. Joss Reimer, will be joined by operations lead Johanu Botha at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba’s reopening plans, which would see restrictions loosened throughout the summer, are closely tied to the province’s vaccination rates.

0:40 COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses

Restrictions were loosened to allow larger outdoor gathering sizes and the reopening of some businesses over the weekend after 70 per cent of all Manitobans 12 and over received their first shot and 25 per cent received their second shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Businesses, such as casinos and movie theatres, remain closed but are expected to open at later stages of the plan this summer, provided more Manitobans roll up their sleeves for the vaccine and daily case numbers and hospitalization rates stay low.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday the province needs about 51,000 more people to get a first dose by Labour Day in order to reach a target of 80 per cent, which would help trigger an end to further restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.

At last word, 73.2 per cent of Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 39.8 per cent have received two, according to a provincial site tracking vaccinations.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.