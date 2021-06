Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Morinville, Alta., are working to extinguish a fire at a Catholic church.

Photos sent to Global News by viewers early Wednesday morning show St. Jean Baptiste Parish’s engulfed in flames.

View image in full screen Firefighters in Morinville, Alta. work to extinguish a fire at a St. Jean Baptiste Parish.

The fire has gutted the building.

View image in full screen Firefighters in Morinville, Alta. work to extinguish a fire at a St. Jean Baptiste Parish. Dave Carels / Global News

The town of Morinville is located within the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, approximately 35 kilometres north of the city along Highway 2.

More to come…