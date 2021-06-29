Menu

Education

UBC study finds teachers report decline in mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Jon Azpiri & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 10:06 pm
Click to play video: 'New study finds B.C. teachers say pandemic has affected their mental health' New study finds B.C. teachers say pandemic has affected their mental health
WATCH More than 80% of B.C.'s teachers say the pandemic has affected their mental health,according to a new study. Aaron McArthur reports.

A new study found that teachers in British Columbia reported deteriorating mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study from the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health, along with the Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences, asked teachers about their experiences during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Teachers critical of B.C.’s vaccination expansion plan' Teachers critical of B.C.’s vaccination expansion plan
Teachers critical of B.C.’s vaccination expansion plan – May 20, 2021

The survey found that more than 80 per cent of teachers reported that their mental health was slightly or significantly worse now than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers noted a separate survey conducted in January asked the same question to a cross-section of Canadians and found that 40.5 per cent of respondents reported a decline in mental health.

“I was surprised at the level of deteriorating mental health that was reported,” Anne Gadermann of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health said of the study.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. planning for ‘near-normal’ return for K-to-12 students this fall

Nearly 70 per cent of teachers reported having fewer connections with students while more than 92 per cent reported fewer connections with colleagues and a tangible lack of support networks on the job.

Almost half of the teachers surveyed felt students’ social and emotional needs were being compromised.

Click to play video: 'Teachers in Vancouver relieved at COVID vaccines' Teachers in Vancouver relieved at COVID vaccines
Teachers in Vancouver relieved at COVID vaccines – Apr 16, 2021

Forty per cent of respondents said they are more likely to leave their profession in the next few years due to their experiences during the pandemic.

“We’re in a critical teacher shortage and so this really does speak to the need to really invest in recruitment and retention of teachers,” BC Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring said.

Survey results have been shared with the BCTF and the provincial government in the hope that they can inform what the next school year looks like.

“This was a snapshot,” Gadermann said of the survey. “This was in February but there could be a long-term impact. So that’s what we think is very important.”

— with files from Aaron McArthur

