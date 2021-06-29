Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Green leader Annamie Paul’s job still in limbo amid infighting, party president says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn’t bowing to calls for resignation' Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn’t bowing to calls for resignation
WATCH: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul isn't bowing to calls for resignation – Jun 16, 2021

The head of the Greens’ governing body says an ultimatum to Leader Annamie Paul still stands, leaving her job in limbo as infighting continues to strain the top rungs of the party.

Liana Cusmano, interim president of the party’s federal council, says in an interview that a motion passed by the body two weeks ago demanding Paul repudiate a former adviser’s remarks about antisemitism remains in effect.

Cusmano says she has asked Paul to retract comments to media that suggested she no longer has to go through with the disavowal.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘So racist, so sexist’: Annamie Paul slams bid to oust her as Green Party leader

The ultimatum, which also calls on Paul to publicly reconcile with Green MP Paul Manly, states that if council’s demands aren’t met it will begin a process that could culminate in a leadership review when grassroots members gather later this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The tensions mark the latest round of internal strife that exploded into public view after Green MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals earlier this month over views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as broader tussles over power and authority within the party.

Paul’s office declined to comment. The federal council, which includes Paul among its 13 voting members, is expected to meet virtually this evening.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Green Party tagannamie paul tagAnnamie Paul Green Party tagAnnamie Paul Green Party leader tagAnnamie Paul ultimatum tagGreen Party in-fighting tagGreen Party update tagLiana Cusmano tagLiana Cusmano demands retraction tagwhat's happening with Annamie Paul tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers