Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firearm buyback program cost could hit $756M, says budget watchdog

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program and municipal gun ban' Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program and municipal gun ban
The federal government is launching its long-promised buyback program for banned assault or 'assault-style' weapons and as Ted Chernecki reports, the newly tabled legislation will also allow municipalities to ban handguns – Feb 16, 2021

The parliamentary budget officer says it could cost the government $756 million to buy back guns now prohibited in the country, depending on how many there are in Canada and how the Liberals structure the program.

The high-end buyback figure is the budget officer’s estimate for how much it would cost for the government to buy back every gun that the industry estimates is owned across Canada.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program, municipal gun ban

Industry officials estimate there are 518,000 guns in the country, which would cost $756 million to purchase.

The government estimates a far lower figure, roughly 150,000 affected firearms, that the budget office estimates could cost up to $225 million to purchase.

The difference has to do with how many unregistered firearms are in Canada, which the budget officer notes is a challenge not unique to this country.

Story continues below advertisement

That unknown number, coupled with the unknowns of how the Liberals plan to build the program, leads budget officer Yves Giroux to say he can’t give a detailed cost estimate for the program.

Click to play video: 'Bill Blair says gun ownership in Canada is ‘a privilege, not a right’' Bill Blair says gun ownership in Canada is ‘a privilege, not a right’
Bill Blair says gun ownership in Canada is ‘a privilege, not a right’ – Feb 16, 2021

Among the details that the government needs to sort out include what pricing plan the Liberals want to use, whether the federal treasury would cover transportation costs for gun owners, and administration costs.

Trending Stories

“There remain too many outstanding questions on how this program will be implemented to currently develop a complete picture of the true potential cost of the program,” the report reads.

“Many of these details, such as the compensation structure and program administration costs, will have a significant impact on the overall cost of the program.”

The Liberals’ legislation, known as C-21, proposed a buyback of many recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapons. It was introduced in February, but never made it past second reading before the House of Commons took its summer recess.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation followed a cabinet order in May 2020 prohibiting the firearms.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming' Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming
Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming – Jun 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
gun buyback program taggun buyback tagfirearm buyback program tagcanada firearm rules tagjustin trudeau gun buyback tagjustin trudeau gun reform tagliberal gun buyback program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers