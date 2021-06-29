COVID-19: London, Ont. receiving $5.5M in senior government relief funding

Send this page to someone via email

London and Middlesex County are on the receiving end of a fresh injection of new cash from Ottawa and Ontario.

On Tuesday, the federal and Ontario governments announced $51.2 million in funding aimed at providing financial relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 100 cities, towns and municipalities across Ontario.

The province contributed just over $10 million to the funding package with the rest of the money being forked over by Ottawa.

Regionally, London is receiving the largest chunk of change with more than $4.4 million from the federal government and more than $1.1 million from the province.

The city says the money has been earmarked for investments in the following priority projects:

HVAC and energy efficiency upgrades at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, Stronach Arena and Community and Boyle Memorial Community Centre.

Cycling infrastructure improvements at Brydges Street/Wavell Street and Saskatoon Street, along with intersection improvements at Commissioners Road East and Ridout Street South.

Cycling infrastructure improvements on Fanshawe Park Road East between Richmond and Adelaide streets.

Sidewalk improvements within the downtown core and on Richmond Street with the aim of strengthening pedestrian accessibility.

Elsewhere, Middlesex Centre will receive a combined total of more than $550,000, Thames Centre receives just under $150,000, St. Thomas receives more than $600,000, Strathroy-Caradoc receives more than $200,000 and Norfolk County receives more than $650,000.

Other nearby recipients include Aylmer, Lucan Biddulph, Stratford and Sarnia.

The Ontario government says the funding is intended to support the “development of modern and accessible recreational options, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities,” along with investments in active transportation, municipal infrastructure and community centres.

A full list of funding recipients can be found on the province’s website.

