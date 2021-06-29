Hextall on Hockey: 16 wins to Stanley Cup glory

Send this page to someone via email

Ray Bourque spent 20-plus seasons playing for the Boston Bruins.

The Hall of Fame defenceman was a five-time Norris trophy winner and perennial all-star.

But in February 2000, at the age of 39, Bourque requested a trade from the Bruins to a contender.

He was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

The story goes that during Avalanche training camp in 2001, Bourque wrote “Mission 16W” on the board.

It was a motto the team would use all season to keep focused on the fact they need to win 16 games to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Seems simple, but it’s anything but.

The game is different in the playoffs. Everything elevates and the margin of error is razor-thin. One mistake can cost you the Cup.

Montreal and Tampa Bay have both won 12 games to get to the final. The next four wins will be the hardest to achieve.

For veteran players, it could be their last shot at a Stanley Cup. For rookie players, it could be the last time they make it to this rare air.

It is such a special circumstance to be in. For one team, it will be the culmination of a childhood dream — lifting the Stanley Cup.

