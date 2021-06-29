Fire marshal investigating oil tank explosion in St. Clair Township

Send this page to someone via email

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after about 150 barrels of oil exploded in St. Clair Township, which sits just south of Sarnia, Ont.

At around 9 p.m. Monday, the fire department says an oil explosion took place at a well at the corner of Brigden Road and Oil Springs Line.

No injuries or fires were reported, but the explosion caused oil to spill on the surrounding ground.

The fire marshal was on scene by Tuesday morning, along with members of the Ministry of Environment, according to the fire department.

The owner of the well where the explosion took place is expected to have a contractor ready to conduct cleanup once the site is handed back to them following the investigation.

Advertisement